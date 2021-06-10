First Alert Forecast (6/10AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pre-Friday! We’re almost to the end of this work-week. Similar to yesterday, we’re looking at another very hot & humid day! Daytime highs are looking to come increasingly hotter, likely be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Many will see the upper 90s and low 100s with feels-like temperatures will be 100 to 110 degrees area wide. But let’s be real Texoma- when it’s this hot and humid the difference between the upper 90s and low 100s is minuscule.

A heat advisory is in place for counties highlighted in orange until Friday evening at 7PM. Hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to these extreme heat indices.

There are low chances of thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday as a weak front will move into the area before being overcome by a surface high pressure. With the front, there will be a wind shift but not for everyone! Areas south will see winds out of the south at 5 to 15mph. Those north will see northeast winds at 5 to 15mph during the day on Friday. Because of this front, temperatures will drop-- somewhat. We’re still looking at highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. The front will provide enough lift and interact with the warm temperatures and moisture in place for isolated showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any places this weekend.

Sunday is looking to also stay in the mid 90s with winds out of the east at 5 to 15mph under mostly sunny skies. Periodic thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast early next week as several shortwaves rotate around the ridge into our area. Precipitation chances remain low given model disagreement.

WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT | Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros & Lexie Walker

