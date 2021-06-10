Friendly reminders for heat safety, beating the summer heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The hot temperatures has caused a heat advisory in southwest Oklahoma.

For every hour you spend in the sun you should spend at least 15 minutes in the shade.

This time last year most people were inside because of the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus.

Now, people are back outside doing things they missed out on last summer.

“Now that it’s getting warmer we’re going to try to take advantage of any type of water and shades we can, and every opportunity. So, whenever they’ll have us we’ll come out here,” Citizen Sarah Moore said.

“We play in the water holes at home, jump in the little pool there, we go to the lake when we can,” Citizen Carla Kimble said.

Kim O’Brien with the American Red Cross said people who plan on being out in the heat should always stay hydrated, and pay attention to their health.

If you’re feeling dizzy, weak, experiencing muscle cramps or if something seems off, get to a cooler area immediately.

“It’s absolutely important to pay attention especially when you’re outside doing those fun activities. At a lake sometimes you don’t realize your in the water and you feel like you’re being cooled off by the water, but you need to put that sun screen on to avoid sun burns because that can exacerbate heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms,” O’Brien said.

Staying away from caffeinated and alcoholic drinks while out in the sun can also help.

O’Brien suggests keeping your air conditioning on when you leave the house as well.

“That way you keep your electric bill under control when you’re not there, but also to keep your home cool so when you come back in from a outdoor activity or being out in the heat you can come back to a comfortable home to give you some relief from the heat,” O’Brien said.

