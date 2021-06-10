LATS bringing back Saturday service
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LATS’ Saturday service is coming back.
The Lawton Area Transit System had to temporarily shut down the Saturday service due to the pandemic last year.
It will return starting Saturday, June 26 and will be free to the public. Service hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Saturday service will be available on these routes:
- Red Counterclockwise
- Blue Counterclockwise
- Green Counterclockwise
- Yellow East
- Yellow West
- Orange
- Paratransit
- Ft. Sill Shuttle
