LATS bringing back Saturday service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LATS’ Saturday service is coming back.

The Lawton Area Transit System had to temporarily shut down the Saturday service due to the pandemic last year.

It will return starting Saturday, June 26 and will be free to the public. Service hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Saturday service will be available on these routes:

Red Counterclockwise

Blue Counterclockwise

Green Counterclockwise

Yellow East

Yellow West

Orange

Paratransit

Ft. Sill Shuttle

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.