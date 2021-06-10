Expert Connections
Medicine Park Aquarium celebrates fourth anniversary

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center celebrated its fourth anniversary Thursday.

“It’s supposed to be a real nice weekend,” executive director of the aquarium Doug Kemper said. “So we’re encouraging folks to come out and visit the medicine park aquarium and have lunch in medicine park and enjoy the day at the wildlife refuge.”

Phase two of the master plan is adding exhibits for the native wildlife zoo.

Currently there are nine outdoor animal exhibits, with more on the way possibly by end of this year.

On Thursday, there were goody bags and a prize package given away to those who came out.

The Animal Ambassadors even joined in on the celebration with a special interactive experience for visitors.

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is open every day except Christmas and Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can find admission costs, the enrichment schedule and other information at mpmns.org.

