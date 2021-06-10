Expert Connections
OSBI seeking answers in Lawton cold case 30 years later

Patti McRay was found murdered in her home 30 years ago in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case from Lawton 30 years after a woman’s murder.

On June 10, 1991, Patricia “Patti” McRay was found murdered in her home on Northwest Dogwood Lane in Lawton.

She was a teacher, and when she didn’t show up to work, investigators say her co-workers went to her home to check on her.

30 years after she was found dead in her home, investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO or call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or online at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

