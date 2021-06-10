Expert Connections
Over 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Oklahoma

You can still book appointments to get vaccinated at Oklahoma's vaccine portal.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Oklahoma so far.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health made the announcement Thursday. OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed says the department originally set a goal of administering 3 million doses by Memorial Day weekend. By that time, they had administered 2.9 million doses.

Health officials are still stressing the importance of getting the vaccine for those who have not already gotten one, with the Pfizer vaccine available for all people 12 and up.

Appointments for vaccines are still available through the state’s vaccine portal.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

