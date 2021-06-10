Expert Connections
Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma to hold Ugly Man Contest

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma is set to hold their Final Ugly Man Event soon.

The director of the Southwest Oklahoma chapter of the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma Rob Rooker stopped by 7News to give us more information on the upcoming event.

The Ugly Man Contest Final is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15th at Central Mall in the Dillard’s courtyard.

The contestant who raises the most money for the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma will be the winner.

