Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sidewalk project delayed in Comanche

A sidewalk project in Downtown Comanche has been postponed.
A sidewalk project in Downtown Comanche has been postponed.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A sidewalk project for the city of Comanche has been delayed.

City manager Chuck Ralls says the construction company told him the rain put them behind on other projects and they would not be able to get to the project until at least August 1.

Council members are all in agreement to not oppose any fines on the original timeline of the project.

The hopes are now to get the project started in August and done by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police teamed up with U.S. Marshals on an operation that ended with 39 arrests.
Lawton police, U.S. Marshals work together on Operation Washout
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Cory Mann
Stephens County man arrested for alleged child rape
Lawton City Council voted to increase campground fees at Tuesday's meeting. It goes into effect...
Campers react to Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth fee increases
Michael William Ford
Stephens County man arrested, charged with lewd molestation

Latest News

Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
Currently there are nine outdoor animal exhibits, with more on the way possibly by end of this...
Medicine Park Aquarium celebrates fourth anniversary
Anadarko issues precautionary boil order
James Ernest Graham
Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse