Sidewalk project delayed in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A sidewalk project for the city of Comanche has been delayed.

City manager Chuck Ralls says the construction company told him the rain put them behind on other projects and they would not be able to get to the project until at least August 1.

Council members are all in agreement to not oppose any fines on the original timeline of the project.

The hopes are now to get the project started in August and done by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.