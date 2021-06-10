Expert Connections
Two people injured in crash east of Cache

Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after a crash on NW Airport Road and NW...
Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after a crash on NW Airport Road and NW Cache Road.(Source: KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-car crash.

It happened along NW Airport Road and NW Cache Road just before 5 Wednesday evening.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, though Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say one car was eastbound while the other was headed west.

Two people were taken by ambulance for treatment.

