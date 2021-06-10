Two people injured in crash east of Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-car crash.

It happened along NW Airport Road and NW Cache Road just before 5 Wednesday evening.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, though Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say one car was eastbound while the other was headed west.

Two people were taken by ambulance for treatment.

