7News First Alert Weather: Chance for storms ahead of weak front as the heat lingers through the weekend

Ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures above average
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) will be forced south ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a strong cap in place across Texoma, as the front approaches the cap could weaken in spots allowing for storms to enter southwest Oklahoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats being hail and strong wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the south shifting to the east at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, a lingering shower or two is possible before 8:00 AM, otherwise skies will become mostly sunny and it should be dry in time for the Armed Forces Parade. The front will have little impact in our temperatures with highs topping out in the mid 90s and the humidity will stick around until Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure will be parked across the Southern Plains allowing for a copy and paste forecast with highs in the mid 90s through much of next week. The only chance for rain will come for nearby MCS’s that will weaken as the approach Texoma.

Use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors this weekend such as staying hydrated, wearing loose and light colored clothing and taking extra breaks in the shade when necessary.

Navigator in WWII to lead big parade in Lawton
