Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2021 Armed Forces Parade is Saturday in Lawton and you can watch it on KSWO.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on MeTV as well as the 7News app on Amazon, Roku, and AppleTV.

Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Krista Ratliff spoke to 7News this week about what the parade means to a community after everything put on hold for a year due to the pandemic.

“Our Effort and our energy is behind is really celebrating the Armed Forces and making sure how much they mean to the community and that we appreciate them,” Dr. Ratliff said. “Covid’s been rough on everyone but we’re happy to bring everyone together in an outdoor safe environment so we’re very excited to see everybody out celebrating.”

The parade route starts near Lawton Central Mall and ends at Elmer Thomas Park.

Their will be floats from different local organizations as well as demonstrations from law enforcement, food trucks and many tributes to our armed forces.

