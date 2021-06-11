Expert Connections
First Alert Weather 7News: Hot start to weekend along with chance for isolated showers overnight

Slight cooling off of temperatures for next week
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today is going to be another hot one, and the high dewpoints aren’t going to do us any favors either. High temperatures today are going to be in the upper-90s to low-100s across Texoma, but heat indexes will make it feel anywhere between 105°-110° for most of us. Make sure you keep hydrated and don’t stay out in the sun too long unless you have a way of keeping yourself cool, and wear sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Today will be mostly sunny with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will move in from the north and make it’s way across Texoma this evening and overnight. This cold front will bring a chance for some showers late tonight and during the early morning hours on Saturday, with the best chance for rain in our eastern counties. These showers will be mostly isolated, and a couple rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the low-70s.

Saturday will begin to see a slight cool off in temperatures thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with heat indexes being in the mid-to-lower 100s as dewpoints begin to drop off, lowering humidity for next week.

Next week will see our high temperatures gradually decrease, getting down to the low-90s by the middle of next week. There is also a chance for some isolated showers on Monday, but that looks to be the only chance for rain we could see next week.

