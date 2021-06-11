Groundbreaking held at Cache animal shelter

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to the animal shelter there on Friday.

Fort Sill approached the city a year ago, offering to take over the shelter.

Since then, the animal shelter has been able to hire two additional animal control officers.

That and they footed the bill for the new addition, paying a whopping 94-thousand dollars for the facility.

The mayor has been able to see the project from the start.

“It’s something really special,” Cache mayor Scott Brown said. “I was city councilman for two years when Fort Sill approached us. Thankfully, my fellow councilmen gave me the opportunity to go out and bid this job, and bring it to the city of Cache. So this is my baby per se, to bring into the city of Cache and I’m so ready to see it all pan out.”

The construction of the addition should be completed by the beginning of August.

