Harmon Memorial Hospital to continue as a Critical Access Hospital

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - U.S. Senators James Lankford, Jim Inhofe and Congressman Frank Lucas from Oklahoma say Harmon Memorial Hospital in Hollis will continue to be designated as a Critical Access Hospital.

In a statement, the three lawmakers said that came from months of work with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In March, the three sent a letter to the then-acting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator to push for Harmon Hospital to stay as a Critical Access Hospital.

Critical Access Hospital designations were created through the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 in response to the closure of several rural hospitals. Those hospitals receive certain benefits like cost-based reimbursements for Medicare services.

“The CAH designation keeps rural hospitals going, helping ensure that individuals in communities like Hollis are able to get necessary care,” Senator Inhofe said. “I remain committed to ensuring Harmon’s ability to serve continues for years to come.”

Senator Lankford earlier this year introduced the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act to support financially vulnerable rural hospitals. His office says that would update make more rural hospitals able to qualify for the Critical Access Hospital list.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.