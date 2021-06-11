Lawton Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -11 new officers will be joining the Lawton Police Department.

Friday’s graduation was a long time coming after Coronavirus forced last year’s academy to be canceled.

The new officers will now go into the field with a training officer, who will show them the ropes with some hands-on learning.

Cole Basham was among the graduates and he had spent a lot of time in church, teaching kids... and wanted to make the world a safer place for them...

“It’s a fantastic feeling, it’s been a long wait, COVID backed us up so this is long overdue but well worth the wait,” Basham said.

“This is another phase of their live that’s irreversible and will never be the same,” Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said. “Being a police officer carries weight and a lot of responsibility and with these people here, they are taking on a huge task that I as a fellow officer couldn’t be more proud of.”

Stephens County, Duncan, Sterling, and Cache Police Departments also had officers go through this academy along with one fire marshal.

