Man pleads guilty in October 2019 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty in a murder case just before his trial was set to begin.

T.J. Page pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Murphy was stabbed nine times in the neck and chest.

His trial was set to start Monday, June 14 at the Comanche County Courthouse.

