LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they are looking into an in-custody death at the Lawton City Jail.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

No further details have been released at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.