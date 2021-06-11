OSBI investigating Lawton city clerk, city council member

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have confirmed an investigation into Lawton City Clerk Traci Hushbeck and city council member Jay Burk.

The Southwest Ledger says they were made aware of the investigation by the OSBI, saying in a statement: “Associate publisher JJ Francais was interviewed and the paper fully intends to cooperate in the investigation.”

The exact details of the investigation are not known at this time.

