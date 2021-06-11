Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI investigating Lawton city clerk, city council member

Couple of in-person services to become available in Lawton City Hall
Couple of in-person services to become available in Lawton City Hall
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have confirmed an investigation into Lawton City Clerk Traci Hushbeck and city council member Jay Burk.

The Southwest Ledger says they were made aware of the investigation by the OSBI, saying in a statement: “Associate publisher JJ Francais was interviewed and the paper fully intends to cooperate in the investigation.”

The exact details of the investigation are not known at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police teamed up with U.S. Marshals on an operation that ended with 39 arrests.
Lawton police, U.S. Marshals work together on Operation Washout
Patti McRay was found murdered in her home 30 years ago in Lawton.
OSBI, Lawton police seeking answers in cold case 30 years later
Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
James Ernest Graham
Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse
Lawton City Council voted to increase campground fees at Tuesday's meeting. It goes into effect...
Campers react to Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth fee increases

Latest News

Wingfoot One (Source: Goodyear)
Wingfoot One Blimp to stop in Lawton Saturday
(Source: AP)
CDC warns of rise in RSV in Oklahoma, Texas
“The CAH designation keeps rural hospitals going, helping ensure that individuals in...
Harmon Memorial Hospital to continue as a Critical Access Hospital
People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a...
Rent, utility relief available for Texans