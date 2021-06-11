Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rent, utility relief available for Texans

People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a...
People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a chance of relief for utility and rent costs.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a chance of relief for utility costs.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Texas Rent Relief or the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program have funding to help.

The Texas Rent Relief Program has already paid more than $6 million in utility bill assistance and has nearly $422 million available for renters to help pay past due utility and rent costs. Officials say the money can be used to help pay up to three months of bills.

Texas homeowners and renters can who need help paying utility bills can also find help through TDHCA’s statewide network of Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program partners.$144 million is available for that, funded by U.S. Health and Human Services.

Help for utility and rental assistance can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police teamed up with U.S. Marshals on an operation that ended with 39 arrests.
Lawton police, U.S. Marshals work together on Operation Washout
Patti McRay was found murdered in her home 30 years ago in Lawton.
OSBI, Lawton police seeking answers in cold case 30 years later
Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
James Ernest Graham
Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse
Lawton City Council voted to increase campground fees at Tuesday's meeting. It goes into effect...
Campers react to Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth fee increases

Latest News

“The CAH designation keeps rural hospitals going, helping ensure that individuals in...
Harmon Memorial Hospital to continue as a Critical Access Hospital
The Lawton Armed Forces Parade is set for June 12th at 10 a.m.
Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday in Lawton
The Lawton Armed Forces Parade is set for June 12th at 10 a.m.
Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday in Lawton
(Source OSBI)
UPDATE: OSBI investigating in-custody death at Lawton City Jail