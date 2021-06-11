Wingfoot One Blimp to stop in Lawton Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Goodyear blimp Wingfoot One is set to appear in Lawton this weekend.

It will have a stopover from Saturday, June 12 to June 13. The blimp is currently on its trip from Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio to its home base in Carson, California.

The blimp is expected to land at the Goodyear Plant in southwest Lawton. The exact time of its arrival is not known.

Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three recently flew over Lawton in May.

