LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday and what an eventful morning we had Texoma! Strong thunderstorms moved across our area early this morning bringing strong wind gusts, penny to quarter size hail and heavy rain in some areas. These thunderstorms were strong but brought hardly any relief in our temperatures. We will continue to feel muggy throughout the day with a high of 95° but feeling more like the triple digits with easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Although staying mostly dry with mostly sunny skies, there is a low chance for storms late tonight across our western counties.

Tomorrow will be a similar day minus the rain chances. Expect a high of 95° with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Heat index will continue to feel like the upper 90s throughout the day. Tomorrow looks to be like a perfect day to head out to the pool or even the lake!

Rain chances will decrease throughout the week. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 90s with winds picking up from the south at 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.