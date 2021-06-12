Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Another hot day, mostly dry but can't rule out a few storms later tonight.
Another hot day, mostly dry but can't rule out a few storms later tonight.
By Emma Landeros
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday and what an eventful morning we had Texoma! Strong thunderstorms moved across our area early this morning bringing strong wind gusts, penny to quarter size hail and heavy rain in some areas. These thunderstorms were strong but brought hardly any relief in our temperatures. We will continue to feel muggy throughout the day with a high of 95° but feeling more like the triple digits with easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Although staying mostly dry with mostly sunny skies, there is a low chance for storms late tonight across our western counties.

Tomorrow will be a similar day minus the rain chances. Expect a high of 95° with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Heat index will continue to feel like the upper 90s throughout the day. Tomorrow looks to be like a perfect day to head out to the pool or even the lake!

Rain chances will decrease throughout the week. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 90s with winds picking up from the south at 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
(Source OSBI)
UPDATE: OSBI investigating in-custody death at Lawton City Jail
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
James Ernest Graham
Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse
T.J. page pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Verlene Murphy in October 2019.
Man pleads guilty in October 2019 Lawton murder

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Chance for storms ahead of weak front as the heat lingers through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather GMT
First Alert Weather 7News: Hot start to weekend along with chance for isolated showers overnight
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Extreme heat continues tomorrow with isolated rain chances to kick off the weekend