First Alert Weather 7News: Hot weekend continues with little relief from rain

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will see showers and storms fire up in the Texas panhandle, and move in from the west. These showers and storms will be moving southeasterly, and thus only affect our counites south of the red river and in parts of far west Oklahoma. Most of these showers and storms will be isolated, with some possibly being strong. All precipitation overnight should cease by sunrise tomorrow. Otherwise for most of us, especially our north and eastern counties, should see mostly clear skies. Lows tonight will be in the low-70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day like today, with highs in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies with a couple hit-and-miss showers during the day. A high-pressure ridge will set up across the desert southwest, keeping temperatures in the 90s for the upcoming week along with decreasing rain chances.

The next, and so far only chance for rain for the foreseeable future will be on Monday with isolated showers throughout the day, along with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

The upcoming week will see summer in full swing with hot temperatures and little-to-no rain chances. Find a way to stay cool and hydrated this weekend and next week, and make sure to protect yourself from the sun when outside.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.