Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Weather 7News: Hot weekend continues with little relief from rain

Isolated rain chances only for the next couple days
By Josh Reiter
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will see showers and storms fire up in the Texas panhandle, and move in from the west. These showers and storms will be moving southeasterly, and thus only affect our counites south of the red river and in parts of far west Oklahoma. Most of these showers and storms will be isolated, with some possibly being strong. All precipitation overnight should cease by sunrise tomorrow. Otherwise for most of us, especially our north and eastern counties, should see mostly clear skies. Lows tonight will be in the low-70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day like today, with highs in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies with a couple hit-and-miss showers during the day. A high-pressure ridge will set up across the desert southwest, keeping temperatures in the 90s for the upcoming week along with decreasing rain chances.

The next, and so far only chance for rain for the foreseeable future will be on Monday with isolated showers throughout the day, along with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

The upcoming week will see summer in full swing with hot temperatures and little-to-no rain chances. Find a way to stay cool and hydrated this weekend and next week, and make sure to protect yourself from the sun when outside.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
(Source OSBI)
UPDATE: OSBI investigating in-custody death at Lawton City Jail
T.J. page pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Verlene Murphy in October 2019.
Man pleads guilty in October 2019 Lawton murder
(Source: AP)
CDC warns of rise in RSV in Oklahoma, Texas

Latest News

Another hot day, mostly dry but can't rule out a few storms later tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Chance for storms ahead of weak front as the heat lingers through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather GMT
First Alert Weather 7News: Hot start to weekend along with chance for isolated showers overnight