Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 246th birthday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, Fort Sill held a celebration to mark the 246th birthday of the United States Army.

The Army’s anniversary isn’t until the 14th, but Post officials chose to kick off the weekend with the birthday event.

Soldiers, families and members of the Lawton-Fort Sill community were all invited to the event, and were treated to live music from the 77th Army Band and artillery demonstrations.

Officials were thrilled to celebrate all that the Army has done, and continues to do.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Col. Rhett Taylor. “The things our Army has accomplished over the past 246 years - we are part of a tradition that is older than the country that we serve. I’m very proud to be not only a part of the Army, but a leader in this Army and be with the soldiers that raise their right hand and volunteer to be a part of this team.”

Normally, the birthday is honored with a cake-cutting ceremony, but Post officials wanted to do something different and have a larger celebration.

