First Alert Forecast (6/13AM)

By Emma Landeros
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Most of use woke up early this morning to strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. These strong storms have now weakened and pushed further southeast. We are not in the clear just yet, there is a small chance for showers and storms to develop this afternoon. If these storms develop in our area, they are not expected to be severe. As these storms move on, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon.

Although we saw rain today, the dewpoints will continue to remain high which means it will aid in producing heat indices between 100 and 105 so again, another muggy day across Texoma. Highs will reach 94° with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow will be a copy and paste day with a high of 95° and a mixture of sun and clouds, winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

For the rest of your workweek plan for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will pick up on Thursday from the south at 10-15.

Have a great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

