First Alert Weather 7News: Scattered showers and storms this evening for OK and TX

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A MCV has been traversing its way across Texoma this afternoon, bringing with it severe storms. A strong cap is in place, but high energy values along with outflow boundaries will provide enough convection for storms to fire up and break through the cap. Hazards associated with these storms, and all other storms that could pop up overnight will be strong winds up to 60 MPH, hail up to quarter sized, and heavy rain leading to localized flooding. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout the rest of the evening into the late night hours. This afternoon and evening will see a majority of the storms in Oklahoma, but as we head through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow morning, more storms will be firing up south of the Red River. Most of the showers and storms will weaken through the early morning hours tomorrow, and should dissipate by sunrise as the MCV moves off towards the east. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s with winds out of the NE at 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies, although hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-90s with winds out of the east at 5-10 MPH.

A ridge is positioning itself over the desert southwest, keeping rain chances minimal and temps this week in the mid-to-upper 90s. Disturbances from the west could make their way toward Texoma this week, but with a high-pressure ridge in place and a strong cap, rain chances after tomorrow are not predicted for the week, though not impossible either. Expect mostly sunny skies this week.

Dew-points will be in the mid-60s the next few days, keeping heat index values from climbing as high as last week. Heat will still be a concern given the high temperatures still being above average for this time of year, so stay hydrated and cool when doing any outdoor activities.

