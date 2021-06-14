Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Summer heat and dry conditions for the rest of the workweek

Pacific and Atlantic Basins becoming active
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, there will be just a few clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. However, with lower dew points in the low-to-mid 60s compared to last week with dew points in the 70s, feels-like temperatures won’t be as extreme. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Texoma for Ozone through early tomorrow evening. Those with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. The general public is encouraged to reduce unnecessary trips and carpool if possible. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

An expanding ridge of high pressure will keep Texoma in a dry and sunny weather pattern for the rest of the workweek with highs near 100 degrees by Friday. Feels-like temperatures could be 100°+ each day.

A break down of the ridge will cool us off by a few degrees for the upcoming weekend with our next chance for rain returning next Monday with an approaching front.

Atlantic basin kswo
Tropics heating up as Tropical Storm Bill expected to develop tonight off the East Coast