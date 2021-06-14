Expert Connections
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash

(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was flown to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2014 Harley Davidson driven by a man from Hollister was heading west on Cache Road near Northwest Paint Road Saturday morning when the motorcycle went off the road to the left, hit a culvert and went in the air. When it landed, troopers say the driver was separated from the motorcycle.

He was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
