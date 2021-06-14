Duncan starting on Sanitary Sewer Rehab project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is working to improve infrastructure, starting with a Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project that’s now underway.

After recent heavy rainfall, Duncan’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is overwhelmed with gallons of groundwater leaking into the sewer system.

The Public Works Director Buddy Hokit said the sewer rehab should address that problem.

“During heavy rains, it impacted what our treatment plant can handle, so we’re in the process of trying to reduce as much of it as we can so we don’t have to look at other projects to enlarge the treatment plant,” he said.

He said it will also keep the city from violating Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

The construction covers a broad range, with areas from West Elder to West Mulberry Avenue and North I to North 27th Street included.

“Most of the effects will be in the southern part of town up to about the northern third of the city,” he said. “Basically, it’s most of the older lines. A lot of it has to do with service connections and things of that nature.”

Three different contractors are working toward the same goal using different methods. The last thing they want to do is lay new pipe.

He said they’d much rather fix what’s already there.

“What they run is like a sock-like fabric up a line and then they pull a UV light through and it will cure it in place as hard as the pipe,” he said. “That keeps us from having to tear up the surfaces in a lot of these areas.”

It’s a $4.5 million project paid for by a state revolving fund, with a low interest loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Officials don’t expect the project to delay or detour traffic.

“At this particular time, there’s just two particular areas that we think that we may have to close the street or temporarily occupy it,” he said. “Other than that, we shouldn’t affect the people at all traveling up and down the road.”

Duncan’s Public Information Officer said if drivers need to plan to take another route, they’ll receive notification from the city.

Officials expect the work to be complete by Winter 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.