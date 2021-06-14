Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity this week.

ERCOT officials say a large number of forced generation outages along with potential record electric use for the month has caused tight grid conditions. They are asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, June 18.

ERCOT’s conservation guidelines include:

· Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

· Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

· Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

· If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

· Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

· Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Small chance for afternoon storms with a warm and muggy day
First Alert Forecast (6/13AM)
The 2021 Armed Forces Parade went through downtown Lawton Saturday.
A 7News special: The 2021 Armed Forces Parade

Latest News

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called in to determine how the fire started.
Fire put out at Lawton apartment
Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Masks now optional at Comanche County Courthouse
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility