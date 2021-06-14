ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity this week.

ERCOT officials say a large number of forced generation outages along with potential record electric use for the month has caused tight grid conditions. They are asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, June 18.

ERCOT’s conservation guidelines include:

· Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

· Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

· Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

· If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

· Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

· Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

