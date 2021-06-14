Expert Connections
Fire put out at Lawton apartment

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called in to determine how the fire started.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called in to determine how the fire started.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to an apartment that caught fire Monday morning.

Officials with Lawton Fire Department say they were called to the apartment on Northwest Maple around 9 a.m. to find smoke coming from a second story apartment.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire put out and no one was hurt.

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called in to determine how the fire started.

