First Alert Forecast (6/14AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning! Rain is falling in some areas but not everyone is seeing this activity. Thunderstorms with lightning, small hail and winds up to 40mph are impacting those near the intersection of 183 and 277. Also those in Throckmorton, Young and Haskell counties are dealing with some storms too. The severe weather threat is low and will decrease as the morning goes on.

You can anticipate that todays weather will be more tranquil as the threat for convective storms continues to move south. Although today will be another hot day with highs in the 90s area wide, some goods news is dewpoints will be a few degrees lower-- keeping those heat indices below the triple digit mark.

Here’s the set up going into this week: a ridge will position itself just to our west keeping temperatures hot and conditions dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. South to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will warm into the upper 90s with sunny skies. Some good news, with dewpoints staying in the mid 60s, this will keep heat index values from climbing as high as last week. Heat is still a concern given the high temperatures staying above average for this time of year, so stay hydrated and cool when doing outdoor activities. With the high pressure in place and a strong cap, rain chances after today are very low.

Ahead of the front Friday/ Friday night, it’ll be very warm. Some locations, especially north and western counties will reach over 100 degrees Thursday and perhaps again on Friday. The front will bring some chances for rain into the northern part of the state but some showers near I-40 can’t be ruled out completely. Another wave of energy passes by aiding to another round of rain (again, mainly across the northern half of Oklahoma Saturday night). Temperatures will fall a few degrees over the weekend but otherwise looking for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

While it is off the 7-day forecast, it looks like a strong cold front will arrive Sunday night/ early Monday morning. This wind shift bringing northwest flow means a return to a more active pattern.

