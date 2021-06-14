Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 246th birthday with cake cutting

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill celebrated the Army’s 246th birthday Monday with a cake-cutting.

The oldest and the youngest soldier at Fort Sill came to McNair Hall to cut the birthday cake during a ceremony.

They also put their singing skills to the test while they sung the Army song.

The reason for the old and young soldiers is a tradition older than the United States itself.

“246 years of history, the oldest symbolizes the generation that is the old-wise ones in the formation, and the younger soldiers represents the future of our Army,” Command Sergeant Major Steve Burnley said. “So carrying on that uninterrupted legacy that’s older than our country itself.”

The Sergeant Major of the Army also put out a physical challenge to burn off all those calories.

The challenge this year was 246 air squats and leg tucks.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash

Latest News

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
Tuesday is an “Air Quality Action Day” for Oklahoma
Medicine Park hosting public input session into city plan
The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called in to determine how the fire started.
Fire put out at Lawton apartment