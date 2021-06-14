Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police say an investigation is underway after an inmate was assaulted at Lawton Correctional Facility.

Investigators say the attack happened between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The victim was taken to a hospital before police say he was transferred to another hospital in Oklahoma City. The victim’s condition is not known.

Investigators say the victim and alleged attacker are both inmates. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Small chance for afternoon storms with a warm and muggy day
First Alert Forecast (6/13AM)
The 2021 Armed Forces Parade went through downtown Lawton Saturday.
A 7News special: The 2021 Armed Forces Parade

Latest News

Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Masks now optional at Comanche County Courthouse
May 17 is tax day, but for those running behind there are still options to avoid getting in...
Tax deadline for Oklahoma, Texas is Tuesday
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th