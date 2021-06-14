Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police say an investigation is underway after an inmate was assaulted at Lawton Correctional Facility.

Investigators say the attack happened between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The victim was taken to a hospital before police say he was transferred to another hospital in Oklahoma City. The victim’s condition is not known.

Investigators say the victim and alleged attacker are both inmates. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.