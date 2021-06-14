Expert Connections
Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire

By Chase Scheuer
Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.

Crews were called out to the Creative Moments Learning Day Care Center near the intersection of 67th and Cache around 12:45 A.M. When KSWO arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building.

Dispatch reported seeing signs of forced entry in the back of the building as well.

The Fire Marshall was called on scene to investigate.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

