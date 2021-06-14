Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton police: suspect hits three parked cars, drives off

Lawton police say a Mustang crashed into three cars in a parking lot Monday afternoon.
Lawton police say a Mustang crashed into three cars in a parking lot Monday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was ticketed after police say they hit three different cars in a parking lot in Lawton.

That happened shortly after four Monday afternoon.

Police say a Mustang hit three parked cars in the parking lot of a bank at 15th and Lee and then drove off, but witnesses followed the driver to 18th and Jefferson, where he stopped.

Police issued him several tickets.

No one was hurt in the crashes.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash

Latest News

Lawton’s Salvation Army leaders are getting ready to pack up and head to their next assignment.
New beginnings for Lawton Salvation Army Officers
Lawton’s Salvation Army leaders are getting ready to pack up and head to their next assignment.
New beginnings for Salvation Army Officers
The City of Duncan is working to improve infrastructure, starting with a Sanitary Sewer...
Duncan starting on Sanitary Sewer Rehab project
Severe flooding nearly claimed the life of a calf, but one Mangum man’s quick actions saved the...
Mangum man saves drowning calf from flood waters
Atlantic basin kswo
Tropics heating up as Tropical Storm Bill expected to develop tonight off the East Coast