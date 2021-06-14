Lawton police: suspect hits three parked cars, drives off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was ticketed after police say they hit three different cars in a parking lot in Lawton.

That happened shortly after four Monday afternoon.

Police say a Mustang hit three parked cars in the parking lot of a bank at 15th and Lee and then drove off, but witnesses followed the driver to 18th and Jefferson, where he stopped.

Police issued him several tickets.

No one was hurt in the crashes.

