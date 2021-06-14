Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Masks now optional at Comanche County Courthouse

Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted at the Comanche County Courthouse.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Covid-19 restrictions at the Comanche County Courthouse are being lifted.

According to county commissioners, masks are now optional inside the courthouse, and temperature checks will no longer be required.

The mask requirement and temperature checks went into place last year during the height of the pandemic.

Officials say social distancing will remain in place for the time being.

They added that these new rules do not apply to the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Small chance for afternoon storms with a warm and muggy day
First Alert Forecast (6/13AM)
The 2021 Armed Forces Parade went through downtown Lawton Saturday.
A 7News special: The 2021 Armed Forces Parade

Latest News

Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
May 17 is tax day, but for those running behind there are still options to avoid getting in...
Tax deadline for Oklahoma, Texas is Tuesday
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th