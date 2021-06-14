Masks now optional at Comanche County Courthouse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Covid-19 restrictions at the Comanche County Courthouse are being lifted.

According to county commissioners, masks are now optional inside the courthouse, and temperature checks will no longer be required.

The mask requirement and temperature checks went into place last year during the height of the pandemic.

Officials say social distancing will remain in place for the time being.

They added that these new rules do not apply to the Comanche County Detention Center.

