Medicine Park hosting public input session into city plan

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is asking for public input into a comprehensive plan for the future of the town.

There will be a public input session Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Medicine Park Event Center.

City officials are asking for people to come out to that session to give their ideas and dreams for Medicine Park.

They say the meeting and discussions from it will help write their plan.

