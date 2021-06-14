Expert Connections
Medicine Park hosting public input session into city plan

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is asking for public input into a comprehensive plan for the future of the town.

There will be a public input session Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Medicine Park Event Center.

City officials are asking for people to come out to that session to give their ideas and dreams for Medicine Park.

They say the meeting and discussions from it will help write their plan.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

