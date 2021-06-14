New beginnings for Lawton Salvation Army Officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s Salvation Army leaders are getting ready to pack up and head to their next assignment.

Major David Robinson and Joanna Robinson spent the last four years serving the Lawton Fort Sill Community, feeding the homeless and giving them a place to stay, helping out when needed at the Boys and Girls Club, and ministering to people in the community.

Major David Robinson said getting assigned to Lawton four years ago was nothing short of a blessing.

“It’s just been a blessing to be apart of this community to be just invited in, and trusted, and being able to work with so many wonderful people,” Robinson said.

Robinson has countless memories that will stick with he and his wife for the rest of their lives, some of the best ones were made during the bell ringing season in southwest Oklahoma, and helping others.

“We’re out in the public during that time, the share your Christmas events we’ve done, those have always been a blast. They’re long days, but what a blessing, that lasts the whole year when we do things like that. I’ve had opportunities while I’ve been here I’ve had to go and serve some pretty huge disasters, and being away from town, and know that we’re still being supported,” Robinson said.

Over time Lawton has become home for them.

Major Robinson said they’ve loved every second they’ve spent in the community and will miss it dearly.

“Lawton will also hold a very special place in our hearts, the people that we got to met. Facebook is wonderful we’ll be able to keep up with what’s going on in Lawton,” Robinson said.

For their next assignment they’ll be heading down to El Dorado, Arkansas to do the exact thing they’ve done in Lawton for the past years.

He hopes they can make a big impact on the community like they did here.

“We’re going from the size of Lawton a 170-thousand, a 180-thousand, down to a community of about 20-thousand. So, it’s going to be a change of pace a little bit there but the Army and El Dorado have a big foot print in the community. It serves three counties in southern Arkansas,” Robinson said.

They will be heading out on Sunday.

Captain Jake and Liz Law will be replacing the Robinsons’ they’re coming from South Carolina and are expected to start at the end of the month.

