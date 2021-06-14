Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tax deadline for Oklahoma, Texas is Tuesday

May 17 is tax day, but for those running behind there are still options to avoid getting in...
May 17 is tax day, but for those running behind there are still options to avoid getting in trouble with the IRS.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for people to file their 2020 tax returns in Oklahoma and Texas is Tuesday.

Most other states in the U.S. had until May 17 to file, but after FEMA made a disaster declaration due to February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15.

Tuesday is the deadline for people in Texas and Oklahoma to file their taxes and pay any amount that would have been owed by the original deadline.

Filing taxes could also help people who have still not received their federal stimulus money.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
A camera set up on Cache Road is taking pictures of license plates as part of a state program...
Cameras helping locate Oklahoma drivers without insurance
OSBI investigating Lawton city council member
Small chance for afternoon storms with a warm and muggy day
First Alert Forecast (6/13AM)
The 2021 Armed Forces Parade went through downtown Lawton Saturday.
A 7News special: The 2021 Armed Forces Parade

Latest News

Driver in critical condition after weekend crash
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 14th
Still a hot week ahead but not as hot as last week
First Alert 7 Forecast