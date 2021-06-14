Expert Connections
Tuesday is an “Air Quality Action Day” for Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an “Air Quality Action Day” for Tuesday.

Officials say this is due to potentially elevated ozone levels.

The City of Lawton’s planning division has a few tips to limit air pollution on Tuesday, including limiting your driving by carpooling, walking, bicycling or riding LATS.

If you have to drive, they say to plan activities so trips can be combined.

You can also fill your gas tank in the morning before temperatures heat up.

They also say to avoid drive-thru windows so your car isn’t sitting idle for a long period of time.

They also ask that you conserve energy at your home when you can.

