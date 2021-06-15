Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Storms non-existent for the next couple of days with a front arriving early next week

Highs near 100° at the end of the workweek
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, temperatures will be slow to cool after a hot afternoon. Skies will remain clear with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

On Wednesday, elevated levels of ozone will affect the air quality across Texoma tomorrow making it unhealthy for those with heart and respiratory issues. The UV index will be 11/11, which is extreme, meaning it won’t take long for exposed skin to burn. Apply a high SPF sunscreen to avoid damage to skin. An upper ridge will continue to slowly build eastward allowing highs to climb into the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will warm near 100 degrees by the end of the workweek with rain chances non-existent across Texoma. By the weekend, an upper ridge will slowly weaken due to a trough from Canada allowing scattered clouds to return and temperatures to be a few degrees cooler.

Our next chance for rain will will come early next week when an approaching front moves into the area. At this time, the coverage for rain will be limited, however with enough available energy any storms that develop along the front could become strong-to-severe.

