Air quality alert extended through Wednesday for Lawton

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is advising people with asthma and other respiratory issues to avoid doing much outside Wednesday as an Air Quality Action Day has been called for a second day in a row.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is reporting that we will see potentially elevated ozone levels Tuesday and Wednesday. An Air Quality Action Day was already issued for Tuesday before being extended into Wednesday.

As a part of the Air Quality Action Day, the City of Lawton is asking people to take small steps to avoid air pollution.

You can do that by limiting how many cars on are on the road, by carpooling, biking or walking, and by conserving energy use in the home.

Anyone needing to fill up on gas is also asked to do so early in the morning, before temperatures heat up.

