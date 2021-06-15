Analyzing Invest 92L, will Texoma see any impacts?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Convection is starting to organize down in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Invest 92L is a low-pressure system that will make its way northward over the next few days, with the potential to form into a tropical depression.

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico will be able to fuel Invest 92L as it begins to gain traction, allowing for increased convection so this group of showers and thunderstorms will resemble a singular storm.

However, strong upper-level wind shear is currently inhibiting Invest 92L from forming at its current location within the next day or so, but as it begins to move northward away from the Bay of Campeche, it will encounter weaker upper-level wind shear. Combining that with the warm waters of the gulf, and Invest 92L should be able to form into tropical depression as we near the end of the week.

Most models are in agreement that Invest 92L will form into a tropical depression, but some predict that it could strengthen into tropical storm. One model even predicts that it could reach the status of a hurricane, although this is only an outlier. Given we are still the early summer, and hurricane season only having officially started a couple weeks ago, we don’t expect to see any hurricane formation until we get further into the summer months. Regardless of development with this storm, heavy rainfall is expected with this system as it moves onshore.

Current spaghetti plots of Invest 92L have the low-pressure system moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico over the rest of the week, with it reaching the gulf coast by this weekend. Predictions place it landing anywhere between the Louisiana and Alabama coasts, though these plots will be more refined as more data is gathered from this disturbance, along with upper-level weather patterns.

So why is this system heading towards the gulf coast? A large high-pressure ridge over the desert southwest is steering Invest 92L northward. Tropical systems, even hurricanes, aren’t strong enough to compete against the driving winds of the jet stream, and the movement of a tropical system is usually subject to the troughs and ridges formed by upper-level high and low pressures. The ridge situated over the southwestern U.S. will direct Invest 92L north towards the gulf coast as it begins to form into a tropical depression. By the time Invest 92L reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico, a trough moving south from Canada will begin to exert influence on the tropical system. Once Invest 92L lands in the southeastern U.S., it will be swept up by the jet stream from the trough, and begin moving in a northeasterly direction.

Will this system have any impacts for us here in Texoma? Given the large extent of the high-pressure ridge over the desert southwest and southern great plains, as well as the trough eventually steering Invest 92L towards the northeast, it is unlikely that any rain will spread as far west as Texoma, since the system looks to be making landfall around the northern gulf coast.

It is possible, however, that moisture associated with Invest 92L will reach Texoma over the weekend. That, combined with high energy values over our area and a cold front that will descend into Oklahoma on Monday, this sets up a situation early next week for a round of isolated strong to severe storms.

