Arvest surpasses goal in 1 Million Meals Initiative

Arvest Bank has surpassed its goal in the 1 Million Meals initiative.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank has raised more than 1.68 million meals as part of its Million Meals Initiative.

99,432 of those meals were raised in southwest Oklahoma.

Arvest launched the initiative two months ago across the four-state region the bank serves. Those states are Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. In total, 1,680,910 meals were donated by the bank, Arvest associates, customers and members of the community between April 5 and May 29.

The Million Meals Initiative has been around for 11 years, and over that time more than 18.7 million meals have been donated and more than $3.3 million has been given to food partners the bank is partnered with. In Southwest Oklahoma, those include Lawton Food Bank, Christians Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Food Bank and Walters Food4Kids.

