Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police say a Mustang crashed into three cars in a parking lot Monday afternoon.
Lawton police: suspect hits three parked cars, drives off
The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash
Severe flooding nearly claimed the life of a calf, but one Mangum man’s quick actions saved the...
Mangum man saves drowning calf from flood waters

Latest News

A pregnant woman was stabbed, forcing her to deliver her baby four months premature.
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forced to deliver baby with emergency c-section
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
The crash happened at the intersection of Wolf and Windy road.
One hurt in rollover crash in Elgin