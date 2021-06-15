City of Lawton begins fogging to fight mosquitos

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The drainage maintenance division of the city of Lawton has begun fogging to fight mosquitos.

The fogging is a part of the vector control program.

The fogging is carried out in all populated areas of the city between 4 and 6 a.m. twice a week through September.

The city will be covered more than once, but officials advise residents to take their own action for mosquito protection this season as well.

