City of Lawton reconstructing two streets

By Cheyenne Cole
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is working on Phase 1D of the 2017 Ad Valorem Project, which consists of reconstructing two streets on the west side of town.

Construction staging can be seen in front of Lee West Park, where the company is storing equipment and materials.

It includes segments on northwest 78th Street and southwest Oakcliff Avenue.

MTZ Construction’s project includes paving, ADA-compliant sidewalks, driveways, water lines, sewer lines and storm drain lines.

“It’s in pretty bad shape,” city engineer Joseph Painter said. “There was no resurfacing of it. It needed total replacement. So we had to replace the total base and re-do the whole street.”

The price tag is just over two million dollars... funded by the 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvement Funds.

According to the city, construction on northwest 78th street, running from northwest Tango Road to northwest Welco Avenue is about done.

When MTZ is finished, they’ll restore the park to it’s original condition.

The construction is expected to be complete in about six months.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

