Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a December 2020 homicide.

Andrew Franco was found dead in a vacant home near Northwest 22nd and Cache Road on December 16. According to a Medical Examiner’s Report, he suffered more than 30 stab wounds across his head, neck and body.

A real estate agency said Franco was doing prep work for home renovations when he was attacked.

In newly-released video, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma show a person of interest leaving the scene after the assault and then walking north on 23rd Street.

In January, Lawton police said they had not ruled out that the attacker may have been staying in the vacant home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 355-INFO, going to lawtoncrimestoppers.com or downloading the 355-INFO mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police say a Mustang crashed into three cars in a parking lot Monday afternoon.
Lawton police: suspect hits three parked cars, drives off
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash
Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton

Latest News

Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Andrew Franco person of interest
The city of Lawton has started fogging in order to fight off mosquitos.
City of Lawton begins fogging to fight mosquitos
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
Air quality alert extended through Wednesday for Lawton
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that roughly 75,000 doses of the...
OSDH to save 75,000 doses of Covid vaccines due to FDA guidance