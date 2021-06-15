Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a December 2020 homicide.

Andrew Franco was found dead in a vacant home near Northwest 22nd and Cache Road on December 16. According to a Medical Examiner’s Report, he suffered more than 30 stab wounds across his head, neck and body.

A real estate agency said Franco was doing prep work for home renovations when he was attacked.

In newly-released video, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma show a person of interest leaving the scene after the assault and then walking north on 23rd Street.

In January, Lawton police said they had not ruled out that the attacker may have been staying in the vacant home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 355-INFO, going to lawtoncrimestoppers.com or downloading the 355-INFO mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.