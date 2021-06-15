Expert Connections
Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

