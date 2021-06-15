First Alert Forecast (6/15AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma-- starting off this Tuesday morning, skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Still muggy too with dewpoints in the 60s/ 70s. We’re looking at another hot, sunny and dry day on tap! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values slightly warmer than the air temperatures. Winds will also remain light only around 5 to 15mph out of the southeast to east. Heat is still a concern to take those safety precautions if you must be outside today! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks often in a shaded/ cooled area and don’t forget to apply that sunscreen!

Overnight skies will stay clear and with lower dewpoints temperatures will cool into the 60s for much of area. For those along the Red River expect lows near 70 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build and strengthen allowing for hot, sunny and dry conditions. Tomorrow will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s with southwest to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Ample sunshine is expected not only tomorrow but also Thursday and Friday too! Ahead of a weak cold front expected Friday/ Friday night, pre-frontal warming will take place. This simply means air temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and low 100s with many locations likely hitting that triple digit mark both Thursday/ Friday. Winds will pick up some out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph over these days.

As the front gets closer to our area by the end of this week, there could be a few showers/ thunderstorms that make it as far south as northern Oklahoma. With that being said, most of our continues will remain dry! More clouds will build for Saturday and Sunday but expect a general mix of sun and clouds... let’s call it mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days. Temperatures will drop into mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 20mph.

The ridge of high pressure will flatten allowing for more clouds, a wind shift and some-what cooler temperatures as we go into early next week. With the flattening of the high plus a strong cold front early Monday morning will lead to a chance for showers in the forecast.

Another point of interest will be the Gulf of Mexico where models develop a tropical system across the northern gulf by the end of the week. Still appears that any impacts would remain well south and east of the area, but always something to monitor.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

